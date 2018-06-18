Sault St. Marie bridge to close June 23 for annual walk

SAULT ST. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The Sault St. Marie International Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic during the 32nd Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade .

The event is June 23. International Bridge Administration and Michigan Department of Transportation officials say the span will close at 8:15 a.m. It will re-open at 10:30 a.m. after participants clear customs.

Those returning to the U.S. after crossing the bridge will see changes this year. Six buses will be loaded at Canada Border Services Agency on the Canadian plaza.

Once those buses are filled, participants who need bus transportation to the U.S. must continue through the border services agency to the Marconi Club. A bus from there is $5 per person and $15 for a family.

Rest rooms are only available at the Marconi Club.