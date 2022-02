FAIRFIELD — As the situation in Ukraine changes by the hour, an international nonprofit based in town is ramping up fundraising efforts to protect the country’s most vulnerable — its children.

“There is really no safe place in Ukraine any longer,” said Janti Soeripto, the president and CEO of Save the Children.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday - sending troops, vehicles and aircraft into the eastern European country as well as bombarding military bases, cities and other infrastructure. As of Friday, Russian forces were bearing down on the capital city of Kyiv.

As The Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third day, Soeripto said millions of people are being displaced. She said Save the Children is anticipating a large increase in refugees fleeing their homes to neighboring countries such as Poland and Romania.

Soeripto said the nonprofit is also moving to ramp up aid in Ukraine and the countries surrounding it.

She said there are 7.5 million children in Ukraine. Save the Children is looking to raise $90 million to reach 3.5 million children and their families the organization thinks are at the most risk..

“But, as always with these things, it (changes) every day,” she said. “So it all depends on how long violence will continue and where it’s happening.”

There are large numbers of people on the run and looking for safety in Ukraine during a very cold winter, Soeripto said, adding it is making an already dangerous situation for children and their families even harder.

“Our founder (Eglantyne Jebb), over 100 years ago, infamously said all wars are waged against children, even though it doesn’t always seem that way,” she said. “That remains, sadly, the truth. That’s why we’re there in Ukraine. We’re staying to deliver.”

Soeripto said Save the Children is one of the largest independent organizations in the world that provides humanitarian aid to children. She said that aid includes lifesaving health care, education and protection.

“We do that work both here, in the United States, in mostly rural communities, as well as in about 100 countries in the world,” she said. “We are probably in some of the hardest places in the world to be a child.”

Soeripto said those countries include Afghanistan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ukraine.

Save the Children first started operations in Ukraine in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Penninsula and fighting began between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukranian military in the eastern part of the country.

“Since the beginning of the first escalation, we actually moved into Ukraine for the first time,” she said. “We’ve been working there ever since.”

Soeripto said a relatively small team operates in Ukraine, about 25 people, who coordinate services and aid to children with the help of local partners. She said that work took place both in eastern Ukraine and in government-controlled areas.

In light of the invasion, Soeripto said, the non-profit’s mission does not change but its actions on the ground do. As an example, she noted that education work in Ukraine has been suspended.

“We then move into, ‘Okay, what is needed immediately on the ground and where do we best add value to what is there already?,”’ she said, adding it involves coordinating with local authorities and non-government organizations. “Sometimes, that literally means we send money to local partners to help them do some of that work at a larger scale.”

Soeripto said her teams have been working together for months preparing for this eventuality, positioning supplies and money around Ukraine to make sure it would be immediately available when needed. She said some staff in Ukraine are sheltering in their homes while others have started to go out and assess where to distribute food, blankets and other necessities.

“This is a daily, shifting situation,” she said.

The conflict in Ukraine has been going on for eight years, Soeripto said, so it was already a place where children were traumatized. The escalation of military actions there just makes the trauma and violence worse, she said.

“We think it will have a long-lasting impact even when the violence tapers off, which we sincerely hope it does,” she said, noting the organization has called for a cessation of hostilities.

Soeripto said some of Ukraine’s children will have lost family or friends, which will severely impact their mental well-being for much longer than this conflict lasts. She also said there will be economic repercussions to the war both in Ukraine and in surrounding countries.

“If the economy gets hit hard, that means families will drop back into poverty, and children are always bearing the brunt of situations like this,” she said. “That means they will not go back to school. That means they will have to go out to work. That means that they cannot have a normal childhood.”

Soeripto said people who want to donate or support Save the Children can find more information at www.savethechildren.org , where the organization also posts information about their work and conditions on the ground.

