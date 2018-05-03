Save the new date

Thousands of runners leave the start of the 2017 Fairfield Half Marathon. The race is being moved to June 3 in the hopes of cooler conditions. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD -- In an effort to have cooler race temperatures, the Faxon Law Fairfield Road Races have moved to the first weekend in June.

The two-day event features a 5K and Lil’ Stags Kids Fun Run on Saturday, June 2 with the signature Fairfield half marathon taking place Sunday, June 3. The Lil’ Stags Kids Fun Run kicks off at 9 a.m. while the 5K and half marathon start at 8 a.m.

The scenic half marathon course, traversing the shorelines of Fairfield, Southport & Westport, has been improved to include more scenery, bands & cheer groups.

The Fairfield Road Races are thrilled to have the support of Fairfield University, who is sponsoring the Lil’ Stags Kids Fun Run and the Lucas Challenge. The universities’ generously covers the cost of Kids Fun Run entry for all Fairfield children. Children run through the same finish as 5K runners and will see their time as they finish. All kids receive a race t-shirt, finishers ribbon and same great refreshments as 5K participants. The Lucas Challenge requires participants to run both the 5K on Saturday and the half marathon on Sunday. Those who take on the challenge receive a custom Lucas Challenge tech tee, Lucas Challenge medal, custom bib and a split of Henkell Sparkling Wine.

Also, in an effort to attract Connecticut’s top local runners, event organizers have added prize money for the 5K and updated prize money for the half marathon. Elites receive complimentary entry and must meet the race’s challenge standard. To qualify, elites must run under 18:00 (women) and 15:30 (men) for the 5K and 1:20 (women) and 1:10 (men) for the half marathon.

Participants can enjoy the ease of early packet pick-up on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at the Barone Campus Center at Fairfield University. The races take place at Jennings Beach in Fairfield. Both days offer beach parties following the races. All runners are invited to enjoy live music, vendors, loaves of bread, pizza, fruit, refreshments & awards ceremony. Participants are encouraged to register early. The event is limited to 4,000 entrants in the half marathon and 2,000 in the 5K. For event information or to register, visit www.fairfieldhalf.org or email Maggie@jbsports.com.

The event’s title sponsor is the Faxon Law Group and is hosted by the Fairfield Firefighters. Other sponsors include Fairfield University; Anthem BlueCross-BlueShield; O’Reilly Electric; Connecticut Post; Dr. Michael Nocerino DDS; Holiday Inn Trumbull-Bridgeport-Fairfield; Orange Theory Fitness and soundRUNNER; Connecticut Sports Massage Team; Generation UCAN; Select Physical Therapy; Wade’s Dairy; Seix Investment Advisors LLC; AMR; News 12; Star 99.9; 95.9 The Fox; Crystal Rock; Connecticut Tank Removal; BNY Melon; L.L. Bean; Blue Buffalo; Chabaso Bakery; Athletic Brewing Company; Aptar and Yasso.