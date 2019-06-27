Scholarships awarded to children of Fairfield police officers

FAIRFIELD — Each year, the Fairfield Police Union Scholarship Fund awards the children of Fairfield police officers with money towards their college educations. This year’s scholarship awards night, held on Wednesday, June 26 at the Fairfield Museum and History Center, honored 14 recipients with $2,500 each.

Established in 2014 by Fairfield residents Dennis Poster and Dr. Joan Poster, the fund has grown quickly to award over 100 scholarships. In addition to the contributions made by Fairfield police officers from their weekly pay, the fund raises money through a variety events throughout the year. Annual events include a golf outing at The Patterson Club, the Sunset 5K at Penfield Beach, Dunk-a-Cop and Celebrity Scoopers at Saugatuck Sweets.

This year’s awardees received $2,500, an increase from last year’s prize of $2,000. And as the fund continues to gain momentum, those involved hope that awards will continue to grow in size.

The 2019 awards ceremony was also unique as the first year that a non-traditional scholarship has been awarded for trade school; one student will use the funds for plumbing school.

First Selectman Michael Tetreau opened the evening by lauding the fund as an example of the Fairfield Police Department going above and beyond the line of duty to create long-lasting impact on the community.

“They’re really setting a model for departments in other parts of the state,” Tetreau said.

Lt. Keith Broderick, who has taken a lead in the project, presented the awardees with their checks. Broderick highlighted the teamwork and community support that goes into funding the scholarship each year. He also explained the special, personal nature of the scholarship fund at a police department that feels like a family.

“We’ve watched these kids grow up,” Broderick said.

To conclude the evening, the fund’s co-founder Dr. Joan Poster recognized Broderick’s immense dedication to the scholarship fund.

“I want to thank Lt. Broderick on behalf of the board for all the work he’s done,” Poster said. “He’s absolutely amazing.”

Each awardee accepted their check with excitement and grace to a room of proud families and friends. This year’s scholarship recipients were: Gabriella Decker, Michael Sudora, Spencer Tunick, Brianna Braham, Justin Greene, Thomas Sudora, Brandon Buckmir, Connor Greene, Caroline Gunter, Hanna Tunick, Brett Cahill, Michael Smith, Christian DeAngelis and Paige Hine.

