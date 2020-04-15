School buses to provide Wi-Fi for students in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district said it would begin deploying school buses Wednesday to provide Wi-Fi hot spots to students in need of internet access.

Montgomery Public Schools said six buses would be parked around town, allowing students to get connected while learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, news outlets reported.

Most of the buses were expected to be available in various locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The district said it had 11 buses capable of providing Wi-Fi.

About 50 students within 100 feet (30 meters) of the bus will be able to connect to the hot spot at the same time, MPS Communication Director Jade Jones told the Montgomery Advertiser.

The school bus hot spots were made possible through a partnership between the school district, the city of Montgomery and TechMGM, a cyber initiative, WSFA-TV reported.