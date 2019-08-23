School district won't use methods based on gender difference

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district won't use teacher training methods that stress gender differences and believe boys and girls learn differently.

The West Milford school district had contracted with the Gurian Institute in 2017. It reached an agreement this week with the state Division on Civil Rights.

The institute believes girls don't perform as well as boys on timed tests because they are threatened by pressure, and that boys are bored more easily.

The training also recommends that girls be assigned relationship-oriented books rather than action-oriented books, and that they should be placed in small, non-competitive math and science groups.

The American Civil Liberties Union brought the training methods to the attention of state officials.'

About 4,000 students attend school in West Milford, about 30 miles northwest of New York.