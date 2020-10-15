School officials: Holland Hill closed after person tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of Holland Hill School. File photo of Holland Hill School. Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close School officials: Holland Hill closed after person tests positive for COVID-19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Holland Hill Elementary School is closed for the rest of the week after a person tested positive for coronavirus, district officials said.

In a message to families, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings and COVID-19 Health And Safety Compliance Liaison Angelus Papageorge said the positive case resulted in the cancellation of the afternoon cohort Thursday and the closure of the school on Friday to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

Students will be on the previously published emergency closure learning schedule tomorrow, Cummings and Papageorge said. They noted the individual had not been in the building since Oct. 12.

“If there is a need for anyone to self-quarantine, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team,” the message said.

As of noon Thursday, the district’s coronavirus dashboard reports three staff members and three students to have the virus. It also shows 38 students and eight staff in quarantine.

Riverfield Elementary School closed for the week on Wednesday after school officials said a person tested positive there.

The officials said health and safety protocols were followed in consultation with Health Department Director Sands Cleary and Nursing Supervisor Jill Mitchell.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” they said. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information,”