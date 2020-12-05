Schools encouraged to apply for nature learning grants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Educators who want to get their students outside more during the coronavirus pandemic are being encouraged to apply for a grant program that funds nature-based learning projects.

The New Hampshire Partnership for School Yard Action is accepting applications from schools with students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 for grants of up to $2,000.

Past projects have included the establishment of pollinator gardens, the creation of outdoor learning areas, installing solar-powered bird baths, and replanting of school grounds with native plants that enhance wildlife habitat.

Funding comes from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, New Hampshire Project Learning Tree, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and New Hampshire Audubon.

A webinar is scheduled for Wednesday to provide information about the application process.