Schools temporarily closing after positive coronavirus tests

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A number of schools across Connecticut have closed their buildings or sections of them as COVID-19 cases begin popping up among staff and students.

Students at East Hartford, Westbrook and West Haven high schools have all announced they will switch to remote learning until Thursday after students tested positive for the coronavirus in those buildings.

Killingly High School and Bridgeport's Tisdale School were closed for at least Monday after positive tests there. It was not clear when those schools will reopen to in-person learning.

The Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford said it will be closed until Wednesday at the earliest while the local health department conducts contact tracing on a member of the school community who received a positive coronavirus test.

The Chase Elementary School in Waterbury remains open, but students in a specific classroom have been ordered into quarantine after a classmate tested positive. That class will switch to remote learning through Thursday.

All those schools have said they will conduct deep cleaning during the closures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Connecticut's Department of Public Health has issued guidelines for schools on how to handle COVID-19 outbreaks but has left the decisions on whether or not to close up to districts.

The state has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases recently among people ages 10 to 25, the Health Department said. The state was expected to update its coronavirus number Monday afternoon.

Connecticut ended last week with an overall infection rate of over 1% for three consecutive days.