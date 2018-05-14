Schuette appeals ruling that blocks aid for private schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is appealing a court ruling that blocked state reimbursements to private schools for the cost of inspections and other state requirements.

The appeal was filed Monday on behalf of the state and top officials. A Court of Claims judge last month struck down as unconstitutional two budget laws, saying $5 million in spending violates a ban on aid to non-public schools.

Schuette, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, says the cost of inspections and fees can "financially cripple" private schools.

Public school groups challenged the state spending.

Separately, Schuette's office is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Michigan's constitutional ban on using public money to directly or indirectly aid parochial schools. The state says the issue was settled legally 47 years ago.