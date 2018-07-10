Schweikert's chief of staff resigns amid ethics probe

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Schweikert's chief of staff has resigned amid a House Ethics Committee investigation.

The Arizona Republic reported Monday that Oliver Schwab is stepping down to have surgery and work as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed maritime captain.

The ethics committee unanimously voted last month to create a special subcommittee to investigate Schweikert and Schwab for misspending and other issues.

The decision followed an investigation by the House Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent body that only refers cases where it has already found substantial evidence of a violation.

Schwab has worked with the Arizona Republican since January 2011, when Schweikert first joined the House of Representatives.

Schweikert named Katherina Dimenstein, his legislative director, to head his office.

