Scores continue search for firefighters off Florida coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search an area stretching almost half of Florida's Atlantic coast for two firefighters who went missing while boating.

The Coast Guard said Monday the search expands from Cape Canaveral to Jacksonville for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker who were heading toward a fishing spot known as 8A reef. The boaters were supposed to have returned Friday.

The Coast Guard says it's searching by boat and air, and that 10 crews scoured 24,000 miles (38,600 kilometers) over the weekend.

McCluney works for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia.

Jacksonville fire officials say 50 firefighters assisted in the search on 11 boats over the weekend.