Scrambling for survival, coworking groups adapt to pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — With business models based on leasing desks for remote workers or entrepreneurs who share space, Madison’s coworking organizations have found ways to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, which posed a threat to their very survival.
One Madison coworking space, Lodgic Everyday Community, faced the challenges of opening its doors for the first time amid the pandemic. Originally scheduled for a grand opening in April or May of last year, the center opened in June with little fanfare.