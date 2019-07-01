Scranton mayor resigns, due in court in corruption case

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic mayor of Scranton is resigning midway through his second term, a day before he's scheduled to appear in federal court in what prosecutors said is a corruption investigation.

Mayor Bill Courtright wrote City Council members to say he was stepping down Monday.

At about the same time, the U.S. attorney's office announced Courtright will appear in a Williamsport courtroom Tuesday for a "proceeding related to an ongoing public corruption investigation."

Messages left Monday at Courtright's mayoral office and with his attorney, Paul Walker, weren't returned.

The FBI searched Courtright's home and office in early January. At that time he denied any wrongdoing.

Walker said in January he believed the investigation related to campaign finance.