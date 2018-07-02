Sea turtles released into ocean with tracking satellites





In this photo provided by New England Aquarium, of one of five rescued loggerhead turtles is released back into the ocean wearing a satellite tag glued atop its shell, Monday, July 2, 2018, on the Cape Cod beach in West Dennis, Mass. Scientists attached the satellite tags to study the turtles' migration patterns. (New England Aquarium via AP)

In this photo provided by New England Aquarium, a satellite tag is shown glued to the shell of one of five rescued loggerhead turtles that was released back into the ocean, Monday, July 2, 2018, on the Cape Cod beach in West Dennis, Mass. Scientists attached the satellite tags to study the turtles' migration patterns. (New England Aquarium via AP)

WEST DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — The New England Aquarium in Massachusetts has released five sea turtles equipped with satellite tags to study their migration patterns.

The rescued loggerhead turtles were released back into the ocean Monday morning at West Dennis Beach. Each turtle will travel with a satellite tag glued to their shell for six to nine months. The tags transmit location and diving data.

Marine biologists want to determine how long the turtles feed around Cape Cod during the summer. Data will also help scientists evaluate movement around Florida and the Gulf Stream during the winter.

The turtles were rescued last year following bouts with life-threatening illnesses. Scientists nursed the animals back to health at the aquarium's turtle hospital in Quincy.