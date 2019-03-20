https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Seal-makes-a-splash-in-the-Hudson-River-in-13703166.php
Seal makes a splash in the Hudson River in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A silvery seal with soulful black eyes and a spotted coat is making a splash in the Hudson River 150 miles inland from the Atlantic.
The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday said a harp seal has been spotted on an ice floe at Albany. The agency is asking people who see it to send photos to its social media email address.
A photo of a harbor seal just south of Albany generated surprise among Facebook users last week. DEC said in a notice that a few harbor seals are in the river year round but are easier to spot against a backdrop of ice.
The agency says young harp seals have also been showing up in recent years.
The mammals swim up the river for fish.
