Search for livestock-killing cougar begins in north Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Federal and state wildlife officials have started a search in northern Idaho for a cougar that killed multiple livestock.

The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday that Idaho Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working to locate the cougar and trap it.

Officials say the cougar was sighted northeast of Sandpoint and recently killed three alpacas, a miniature horse and a deer.

Officials say the cougar was seen dragging the dead horse from a barn Monday before it was scared away by gunshots.

The Bonner County Sheriff's office has asked residents to report sightings of the cougar to authorities.

