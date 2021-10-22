Search for missing New Hampshire boy shifts to Massachusetts Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 5:55 p.m.
1 of5 This undated family photograph provided on Friday Oct. 22, 2021, by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, N.H., sometime within the last 30 days, but was never reported missing prior to state child welfare officials notifying authorities. Law enforcement officials said 40 officers are searching an area of Abington, Mass., for the child. (Family Photo/New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of5 Massachusetts State Police and New Hampshire State Police search the Ames Nowell State Park area, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Abington, Mass. a for missing five-year old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, N.H. (Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise via AP) Marc Vasconcellos/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz, during his press conference as Massachusetts State Police and New Hampshire State Police search the Ames Nowell State Park area, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Abington, Mass. a for missing five-year old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, N.H. (Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise via AP) Marc Vasconcellos/AP Show More Show Less
ABINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The search for a young boy missing for a month in New Hampshire shifted to Massachusetts on Friday.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that investigators are searching an area in the town of Abington, about 20 miles south of Boston, in connection with the disappearance of Elijah Lewis.