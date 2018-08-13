Photo: Douglas County Sheriff
Douglas County, Oregon search and rescue personnel search for Brian Lewinstein, 23, of Berkeley, Calif. at Toketee Falls. Lewinstein "crossed a safety fence to take a photograph from above the falls when he slipped and fell down the steep embankment," according to the sheriff. less
ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Search teams are trying to locate a California man who fell while taking a picture above a waterfall in southern Oregon.
Authorities say 23-year-old Brian Lewinstein, of Berkeley, California, had crossed a safety fence to snap the photo when he plummeted down an embankment Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened at Toketee Falls in Douglas County, Oregon, about 60 miles east of Roseburg.