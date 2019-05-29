Search underway for aircraft that crashed off Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Coast Guard boat crews and a helicopter are on the scene of a small plane crash in the water off Cape May Point in New Jersey.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft is submerged. It does not have any information on the type of aircraft, how it crashed or how many people were aboard.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Andy Kendrick tells The Press of Atlantic City a bystander on Wednesday reported a downed plane in the ocean off Cape May Point. The Coast Guard has dispatched several boats to the scene.

The Cape May Fire Department and lifeguards are also helping with the search.