Searchers find body of girl, 5, who fell in California river

FILE - In this Sunday, March 17, 2019 file photo provided by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Authorities, fire and rescue personnel search for a 5-year-old girl who was swept away by a swollen river in Central California. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says Matilda Ortiz was found dead Wednesday afternoon, March 20, 2019. The child slipped off rocks and fell into the Stanislaus River Sunday evening at Knights Ferry, a sprawling recreation area. (Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District via AP, File) less FILE - In this Sunday, March 17, 2019 file photo provided by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Authorities, fire and rescue personnel search for a 5-year-old girl who was swept away by a ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Searchers find body of girl, 5, who fell in California river 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a 5-year-old California girl who fell into a rain-swollen river in the Sierra Nevada foothills over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says Matilda Ortiz was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

The child slipped off rocks and fell into the Stanislaus River Sunday evening at Knights Ferry, a sprawling recreation area.

Her father jumped in but was unable to reach her because of the fast-moving current.

Authorities have warned of dangers at California rivers resulting from the state's exceptionally wet winter.