Searchers find body of woman apparently swept away in creek

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they've recovered the body of a 63-year-old woman who was apparently swept away after the vehicle she was driving went into a flooded creek in southeastern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Carol Jackson's husband told Franklin County dispatchers Monday evening that she'd contacted him and reported her vehicle was filling with water. The DNR says searchers found the empty vehicle and recovered her body Tuesday from Pipe Creek in Franklin County.

The Clarksburg woman's death is being investigated as an apparent drowning and an autopsy was planned this week to confirm cause of death.

WRTV-TV reports Jackson was the wife of the pastor at Clarksburg Christian Church. WTHR-TV reports she was driving on flooded roads while heading home from a church retreat when she disappeared.