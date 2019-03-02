Searchers find missing Montana judge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana district judge who went missing in bitter cold conditions after trying to find his lost dog was awake and alert in a hospital after searchers found him.

KFBB-TV reports that Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says Judge John Parker was in stable condition Friday night after he was found about 5:30 p.m. Friday south of Great Falls and flown to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls by helicopter.

Slaughter says Parker went missing about 2 p.m. while outside looking for his dog and ran into problems with the weather.

Searchers on snowmobiles were used to look for him.

___

Information from: KFBB-TV, http://www.kfbb.com