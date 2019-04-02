Searchers return to Muskegon River but no sign of teen

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities again have searched for a 15-year-old boy who fell through ice in the Muskegon River about two months ago.

State police and the Osceola County sheriff's department worked until 7 p.m. Monday but didn't find Dylan Shaw's body. Sheriff Justin Halladay tells TV station WPBN that the task is difficult because the river is high and fast.

Shaw, who lived in Evart, fell into the Muskegon River with two more teens on Feb. 7, but he was the only one who didn't get to shore. The site is in Sylvan Township, 85 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The sheriff says he hopes to resume the search in the next few weeks as the weather gets warmer.

___

Information from: WPBN-TV, http://www.tv7-4.com