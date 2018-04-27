Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes has asked a judge to clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Seattle city attorney Pete Holmes listens as defense attorney for Kareem Jalil Robert Goldsmith makes his arguments in court in the case of Seattle v. Jalil, Sept. 27, 2018. Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes has asked a judge to clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI
FILE-- Pete Holmes is the Seattle City Attorney. Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes has asked a judge to clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Photo: Seattle City Government, TNS
Marijuana products fill a display cabinet in the Herban Legends pot shop, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Seattle. Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes has asked a judge to clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
MARIJUANA AND HEALTH
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released what was called "one of the most comprehensive studies of recent research on health effects" of recreational and therapeutic use of cannabis products in 2017.

The academy considered more than 10,000 scientific abstracts and found nearly 100 conclusions. Click through the slideshow to see what some of the evidence did (or did not) suggest.
Photo: Michel Porro, Getty Images
Conclusive evidence:

Marijuana is good for treating chronic pain.


That's a big plus in light of the opioid painkiller epidemic, whcih many people believe could be curbed by medical marijuana. According to the research, opioids are more adept at handling acute pain. 
Photo: HighwayStarz
Substantial evidence:

Side effects for long-term smokers


There's an increased risk of worse respiratory symptoms and more frequent chronic bronchitis episodes, according to the study. 
Photo: Dreamstime, TNS
Conclusive evidence:

Marijuana is effective for treating chemo-therapy-induced nausea and vomiting.


This is another one of those "anecdotal truths" that appears to be true in practice as well. Coupled with the findings on chronic pain, marijuana seems to be shaping up to be a proficient treatment for chemo's debilitating side-effects. 
Photo: John Lamb, Getty Images
Somewhat mixed reports:

Multiple sclerosis spasticity symptoms

The academy's study found "conclusive evidence" of patient-reported MS spasticity symptoms, but only found "limited evidence" for marijuana improving the doctor-reported symptoms. 
Photo: The Power Of Forever Photography, Getty Images
Strong evidence:

Cannabis use prior to driving increases the risk of an accident


Pretty much speaks for itself; don't trust stoners who insist that they're "good to drive" if they've been smoking. 
Photo: GILBERT W. ARIAS, Seattlepi.com File
Somewhat mixed reports:

Mental health and marijuana


The study found "moderate" and "limited" evidence that marijuana use might worsen symptoms or risk for mental health issues (which can include depression, bipolar disorder, suicidal tendancies and anxiety disorders). 
Somewhat mixed reports:

Cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing psychoses


"The evidence reviewed by the committee suggests that cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia, other psychoses, and social anxiety disorders, and to a lesser extent depression.  Alternatively, in individuals with schizophrenia and other psychoses, a history of cannabis use may be linked to better performance on learning and memory tasks."
Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM
Moderate evidence:

Marijuana is effective for improving short-term sleep outcomes in individuals with sleep disturbances


Such disturbances include obstructive sleep apnea, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or MS. 
Photo: Biggie Productions, Getty Images
Conclusive evidence:

Smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for cancer


Though smoking tobacco increases the risk for cancers like that of the lung, head and neck, the study says the evidence suggests that cannabis does not increase the risk for cancers (including testicular or in-utero risk). 
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
More research required:

Links to heart attacks, stroke, and diabetes


"Some evidence suggests  that cannabis smoking may trigger a heart attack," but overall the academy found that more research was needed to draw a link. 
Photo: Csaba Deli/Fotolia, McClatchy-Tribune News Service
Conclusive evidence: Impaired mental function over time

The study found that learning, memory, and attention are impaired after immediate cannabis use, though there was "limited evidence" to suggest that there were impairments in cognitive domains of learning, memory, or attention in folks who stopped smoking.

Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM
Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes has asked a judge to clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

The city's motion filed Friday says the court should vacate the convictions because possessing small amounts of marijuana is no longer illegal and to promote fairness and justice.

Holmes and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan previously announced the move in February. But officials said Friday that it took time to ensure that noncitizens would not run into federal immigration problems.

If approved by the court, 542 people would be affected. The convictions date from about 1997— when municipal courts, rather than county district courts, began handling those misdemeanors to 2010 — when Holmes became city attorney and stopped prosecuting low-level pot cases entirely.

Holmes in a statement called it one small step "to right the injustices of a drug war that has primarily targeted people of color."