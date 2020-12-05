Seattle mayor wants to ban gas heat in some new buildings

SEATTLE (AP) — Mayor Jenny Durkan said this week Seattle should ban natural gas heat in some new buildings in response to a two-year increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Road transportation accounts for much of the city's emissions, but emissions in that sector actually dropped slightly from 2016 to 2018, the most recent period for which the city has comprehensive data, The Seattle Times reported.

Emissions from buildings are also significant, however, and they increased by more than 8%, driving the overall growth and pulling the city away from its stated goal to become carbon neutral by 2050, according to a new report the mayor released.

That spike is partially why Durkan wants to limit natural gas heat in new commercial buildings and large apartment buildings, she said, announcing a proposal to update the city’s energy codes for construction projects. The changes would require such buildings to use efficient electric systems instead.

“We are facing a climate disaster,” the mayor said in a news release, describing building electrification as “an important step” toward curbing climate change.

Environmentalists are hailing Durkan’s proposal, though some are criticizing the move as too meek. The natural gas industry could object, but the labor movement is on board.

The Durkan administration plans to send a bill to the City Council this month.