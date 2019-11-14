Seattle, others file lawsuit over $30 car tab measure

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and other government agencies have filed a complaint to halt the $30 car tab measure passed by voters statewide this month.

The Seattle Times reports the complaint was filed by the city of Seattle, King County, Port of Seattle and several other groups Wednesday in King County Superior Court.

The groups argue that Initiative 976 violates the state Constitution in several ways, including by involving more than one subject and misleading voters about the true effects of the measure.

The filing offers the first detailed look at how politicians will attempt to stop the measure sponsored by longtime anti-tax activist Tim Eyman.

Executive Dow Constantine’s office says the groups plan to file a separate request Thursday asking a judge to stop the initiative from taking effect.

Eyman called the suit a “slap in the face” to voters.

