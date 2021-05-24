Secretary of State Gorbea announces run for governor

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea plans to run for governor next year.
“I have a track record of meeting challenges head-on, of thinking beyond the status quo and building consensus on tough policy decisions,” the Democrat said in a video announcement released Sunday. “As governor, I will continue to make our government more accountable to the people, to challenge special interests and the status quo and connect people to opportunities that will help them thrive.”