Secretary of state: Use secure drop boxes for mail ballots

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters using mail-in ballots should drop them in one of the secure drop boxes around the state if they want to ensure that they are counted, rather than send them through the mail, the state's top elections official says.

All mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general election must be received by elections officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in a statement.

The election is now less than a week away and the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least seven days before Nov. 3 to ensure that they arrive on time, she said.

“Rhode Island could see record turnout in this election. Don’t miss out on being part of history because you returned your ballot too late,” Gorbea said. “Using a secure drop box will ensure that your mail ballot is received in time to be counted.”

The drop boxes located in every community in the state are under 24-hour surveillance and are emptied daily, she said.