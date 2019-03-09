Security guard found fatally shot at construction site

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say they hope the public can provide information leading to a suspect in the killing of a security guard who was found shot in his vehicle at a construction site.

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Naajee Johnson of Las Vegas, and police said whoever shot him multiple times remains at large.

He was found Wednesday morning at the construction site on the 2400 block of Evening Snow Court near West Carey Avenue and Revere Street.