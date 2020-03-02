Security operations reorganized at Detroit convention center

DETROIT (AP) — Security operations at Detroit’s downtown convention center are being reorganized to improve safety at the sprawling venue.

The TCF Center's in-house security staff scheduling has been expanded to three shifts, each with supervisors dedicated to specific events and building security outposts, the center said in a news release.

A new dispatch command center has also been created that's staffed seven days a week, 365 days a year with TCF Center security officers. And the TCF Center’s closed-circuit television system has been expanded.

Security staff now are “able to see almost everything happening around” the 55-acre (22-hectare) property,” said ASM Global/TCF Center General Manager Claude Molinari.

Formerly named Cobo Center, the TCF Center has 723,000 square feet (67,168 square meters) of exhibit space. It also hosts the North American International Auto Show.