See attendance records for Fairfield RTM members seeking re-election
FAIRFIELD — Thirty-one sitting RTM members are seeking re-election on Tuesday.
As voters consider their options, the Fairfield Citizen has compiled this term’s RTM attendance records for incumbents looking to get re-elected.
Attendance records include 26 meetings in the 2017-2019 term, beginning Nov. 27, 2017 and ending Oct. 10, 2017. There was a 27th meeting on Oct. 28, but attendance records are not yet available for that date.
For a complete list of candidates running for office, see the Fairfield Citizen’s election guide. Polls are open on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Number of absences:
Matt Ambrose (D, District 6): 8
Kerry Berchem (D, District 8): 6
Lauren Bove (D, District 7): 1
Stephen Chessare (R, District 1): 3
Alex Durrell (R, District 3): 1
Brian Farnen (R, District 9): 4
Hannah Gale (D, District 6): 2
Josh Garskof (D, District 5): 1
Dru Georgiadis (D, District 9): 3
William Gerber (D, District 2): 3
Lisa Havey (D, District 6): 1
Margaret Horton (D, District 9): 2
Pamela Iacono (R, District 8): 1
Matthew Jacobs (D, District 3): 1
Alice Kelly (D, District 4): 4
Erin Lopez (D, District 2): 0
Michael Mahoney (R, District 1): 0
Kasandra Marshall (D, District 3): 0
Marc McDermott (D, District 7): 1
Christine Messina (R, District 8): 1
Eric Newman (D, District 2): 6
Amy O'Shea (R, District 1): 0
Cindy Perham (D, District 2): 4
Frank Petise (R, District 10): 6
Sharon Pistilli (D, District 3): 1
Joe Siebert (D, District 5): 5
Marcy Spolyar (D, District 4): 2
Peter Tallman (R, District 8): 1
Jill Vergara (D, District 7): 0
Karen Wackerman (D, District 7): 1
Jay Wolk (D, District 5): 1
