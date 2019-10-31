See attendance records for Fairfield RTM members seeking re-election

RTM absences from Nov. 27, 2017 through Oct. 10, 2019. RTM absences from Nov. 27, 2017 through Oct. 10, 2019. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close See attendance records for Fairfield RTM members seeking re-election 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Thirty-one sitting RTM members are seeking re-election on Tuesday.

As voters consider their options, the Fairfield Citizen has compiled this term’s RTM attendance records for incumbents looking to get re-elected.

Attendance records include 26 meetings in the 2017-2019 term, beginning Nov. 27, 2017 and ending Oct. 10, 2017. There was a 27th meeting on Oct. 28, but attendance records are not yet available for that date.

For a complete list of candidates running for office, see the Fairfield Citizen’s election guide. Polls are open on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Number of absences:

Matt Ambrose (D, District 6): 8

Kerry Berchem (D, District 8): 6

Lauren Bove (D, District 7): 1

Stephen Chessare (R, District 1): 3

Alex Durrell (R, District 3): 1

Brian Farnen (R, District 9): 4

Hannah Gale (D, District 6): 2

Josh Garskof (D, District 5): 1

Dru Georgiadis (D, District 9): 3

William Gerber (D, District 2): 3

Lisa Havey (D, District 6): 1

Margaret Horton (D, District 9): 2

Pamela Iacono (R, District 8): 1

Matthew Jacobs (D, District 3): 1

Alice Kelly (D, District 4): 4

Erin Lopez (D, District 2): 0

Michael Mahoney (R, District 1): 0

Kasandra Marshall (D, District 3): 0

Marc McDermott (D, District 7): 1

Christine Messina (R, District 8): 1

Eric Newman (D, District 2): 6

Amy O'Shea (R, District 1): 0

Cindy Perham (D, District 2): 4

Frank Petise (R, District 10): 6

Sharon Pistilli (D, District 3): 1

Joe Siebert (D, District 5): 5

Marcy Spolyar (D, District 4): 2

Peter Tallman (R, District 8): 1

Jill Vergara (D, District 7): 0

Karen Wackerman (D, District 7): 1

Jay Wolk (D, District 5): 1

rscharf@hearstmediact.com