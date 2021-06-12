Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 12:08 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his long list of political enemies. It just wasn't clear until now how far he would go to try to punish them.
Two House Democrats disclosed this week that their smartphone data was secretly obtained by the Trump Justice Department as part of an effort to uncover the source of leaks related to the investigation of Russian-related election interference.