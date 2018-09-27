Selectmen want even more information on three different Mill Hill options

FAIRFIELD — The Board of Selectmen said the $200,000 or so it will cost to do schematic drawings of three different sized Mill Hill Schools will be money well spent.

The Mill Hill Building Committee was at the selectmen’s meeting Wednesday to give it update on their progress on the expansion and renovation project. They’ve been instructed by the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance to come up with cost estimates for three different capacities — 380 students, 440 and 504. The Board of Education wants a 504 school at that site.

“We thought it would be a good idea that everybody voting for this realized what this would cost,” Thomas Quinn, building committee chairman, said. “Bottom line, we’ll march off into any direction this body tells us to.”

Selectman Chris Tymniak asked the cost to do to schematics for just one size, and Quinn said it was probably about $90,000 to $120,000.

“I’m starting to come to the belief the town needs to hear all three and better make a rational judgment for the building size,” Tymniak said. “There’s a high side and a low side, and I think stopping the flow of information could be detrimental to getting it moving forward.”

Selectman Ed Bateson agreed that the town should keep its options open for the near term.

The building committee, while still in its search for an architect, should ask potential firms to look at the topography of the site, and whether the three different sized buildings can fit into the site, First Selectman Mike Tetreau said.

“And one of the first things we do is engage a traffic consultant,” Tetreau said. The consultant, he said, needs to look at the impact o more students and buses on the site and the surrounding neighborhood. “The other elementary schools are in their own little area,” Tetreau said. “We need to take it from being anecdotal stories to being real data.”

Bateson said it makes sense to find out if the site, or neighborhood, can’t tolerate a much larger school.

