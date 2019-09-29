Sell-out crowd for Boots & BBQ Bash

Enjoying there time are, from left, Janet and John Garrison, and Olivia Charney, all of Southport, at the Southport Trinity Church's Boots & BBQ Bash on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Pequot Library in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Hoping to put the “fun” back in “fundraising, Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport held a Boots & BBQ Bash event Saturday night.

More than 125 came out to the Pequot Library’s main hall to kick up their heels and enjoy some food and friendly community.

“This is also a way to have a fellowship opportunity,” said Olivia Charney, who heads the Parish Life Committee and helped conceive of the idea to replace an annual June event — Trinity Tailgate and Tag Sale — that was held in the past.

“We’ve already exceeded our expectations,” she said, with tickets selling out and more people showing at the door for an event combining casual community both in and outside the church’s regulars.

“It’s just a good way to engage with our community and our parish,” Charney said.