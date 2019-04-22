Semiconductor firm to buy, expand upstate NY chip plant

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials say an Arizona-based semiconductor supplier will purchase GlobalFoundries' computer chip manufacturing plant in the Hudson Valley as part of a $720 million expansion plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Phoenix-based ON Semiconductor will establish its first 300mm chip manufacturing plant at GlobalFoundries' Fab 10 facility in East Fishkill, 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of New York City.

The Democrat says On Semiconductor committed to creating 150 new jobs in East Fishkill and retaining a minimum of 950 existing jobs at the facility.

Officials say GlobalFoundries will be shifting production from Fab 10 to their other facilities, including Fab 8 in Malta, New York.

The state has offered ON Semiconductor $40 million in grants and tax credits if the company meets its job creation and investment commitments.