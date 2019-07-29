Seminars in Fairfield on home food composting

The Sustainable Fairfield Task Force (SFTF) and Town Solid Waste and Recycling Department and Commission announced that the pilot program for recycling wasted food, announced on July 18, now includes an additional informational seminar on home composting and another option for curbside pickup of food waste for composting.

A free seminar on how to compost food scraps at home will be offered on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. As previously announced, a seminar will also be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road.

Attendees will receive a free under-sink composting bin and sample composting bags and can also receive a 20 percent discount on a backyard bin purchased at the Solid Waste and Recycling Department in Independence Hall, 725 Old Post Road.

One free month of curbside pickup of food waste, as well as free set-up of the service, will be offered by Action Container to Fairfield residents who, when signing up, mention the offer code SUSTAINABLEFFLD (a total savings of $57). Residents can sign up at www.actioncontainerservice.com/compost.

As previously announced, one free month of pick-up service is also being offered by Curbside Compost to Fairfield residents who sign up at www.curbcompost.org and mention the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force.

For questions or more information, please contact Becky Bunnell at (203) 550-6540. To learn more about the Board of Selectmen-appointed resident volunteer SFTF, please click here.