MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Senator from Tennessee is calling on President Joe Biden to take an “urgent, all-hands” approach to the shutdown of a bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty said Saturday in a letter to the president that the shutdown is “affecting the lives and livelihoods of real people right now.” Hagerty said the fix to the Interstate 40 bridge should not wait for a proposed infrastructure bill being debated in Washington.