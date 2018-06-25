Sen. Sam McCann files independent bid for Illinois governor





Photo: Erin Brown, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this March 5, 2018 file photo, Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks during, a meeting of the House and Senate's Committees on Veterans Affairs in Chicago. McCann, has officially thrown his hat into Illinois' high-profile and expensive governor's race. McCann filed signatures Monday, June 25, 2018, to secure a spot on the November ballot against incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic hopeful J.B. Pritzker. McCann is running as part of the Conservative Party as a way to mount a far-right threat to the vulnerable incumbent governor. (Erin Brown/Sun Times via AP File) less FILE - In this March 5, 2018 file photo, Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks during, a meeting of the House and Senate's Committees on Veterans Affairs in Chicago. McCann, has officially thrown his ... more Photo: Erin Brown, AP Image 2 of 2 NAVY veteran Grayson "Kash" Jackson of Antioch, Ill., speaks to the media after he filed to run as the libertarian candidate for Illinois governor in Springfield, Ill., Monday, June 25, 2018. NAVY veteran Grayson "Kash" Jackson of Antioch, Ill., speaks to the media after he filed to run as the libertarian candidate for Illinois governor in Springfield, Ill., Monday, June 25, 2018. Photo: Sarah Zimmerman, AP Sen. Sam McCann files independent bid for Illinois governor 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A state senator has officially thrown his hat into Illinois' high-profile and expensive governor's race.

Republican state Sen. Sam McCann says he filed more than 60,000 signatures Monday to secure a spot on the November ballot against Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker. McCann needs 25,000 valid signatures to qualify, and a ballot challenge is expected.

McCann is running as a Conservative Party candidate to mount a far-right threat to Rauner, who narrowly defeated conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives to win the GOP nomination.

The Plainview lawmaker says Rauner has "abandoned" core GOP values. Rauner recently signed laws expanding public funding for abortions and limiting law enforcement interactions with immigrants.

Navy veteran Grayson "Kash" Jackson of Antioch also filed to run as the Libertarian Party candidate for governor.