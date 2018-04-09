https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Sen-Taylor-cited-for-disorderly-conduct-in-12819267.php
Sen. Taylor cited for disorderly conduct in incident at bank
Updated 5:25 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee has been cited for disorderly conduct over an apparent altercation with a bank teller.
Taylor attorney Vincent Bobot told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Taylor, a Democrat, was given a civil citation by a Milwaukee police officer following the incident Friday at a Wells Fargo branch.
Bobot didn't detail Taylor's actions.
Bobot didn't return a call from The Associated Press. Taylor's office declined to comment and a Milwaukee police spokeswoman didn't respond to several messages.
