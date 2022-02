FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republicans unveiled a tax-relief proposal Thursday that would deliver income tax rebates to Kentucky taxpayers in the latest proposal aimed at easing the burden from rising consumer prices.

The legislation would provide state income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household. The proposal was quickly advanced by the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, sending the measure to the full GOP-led Senate.