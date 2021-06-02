Senate Republicans ready to block Cooper environment chief

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's pick to lead the state's environmental agency appears doomed in the state Senate, where Republicans on a key committee formally opposed the Democrat's choice on Wednesday.
The Senate Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee voted not to recommend the confirmation of Dionne Delli-Gatti as secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality. Committee leaders criticized what they called Delli-Gatti's lack of knowledge about the governor's views on natural gas expansion and on industry regulation during a confirmation hearing in late April.