Senate ban on wind-power projects in eastern NC advances

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Future big wind-power projects would be blocked permanently across wide swaths of eastern North Carolina in legislation supporters say would protect military flight paths and ultimately the region's installations.

The state Senate Commerce Committee voted Thursday to recommend the measure pushed by Majority Leader Harry Brown, who represents Camp Lejeune. Other Senate Republicans representing bases also on board are worried wind farms could create liabilities in the next round of base closings.

The prohibition on building, expanding or operating wind turbines from about 100 miles (160 kilometers) inland to the Atlantic coast is based on a map developed by an engineering firm and the state Commerce Department.

The bill advanced over objections of those who said the military doesn't need a blanket prohibition and has allowed some farms to go forward.