Senate hearing elevates baseless claims of election fraud CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 3:48 p.m.
1 of6 Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Attorney Jesse Binnall, an attorney for the Trump campaign, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, elbow bumps Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., after a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Trump campaign attorney James Troupis elbow bumps Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, after a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall looks on at right. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators on Wednesday further perpetuated President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, two days after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was sealed by the Electoral College.
Lawmakers bickered heatedly at times during a committee hearing as Democrats pushed back against the unfounded allegations and a former federal cybersecurity official who oversaw election security said continued attempts to undermine confidence in the process were corrosive to democracy.
