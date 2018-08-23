Senate passes Abramoff bill to disclose lobbyist convictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unanimously approved legislation to require disclosure of certain "crimes of character" on lobbying forms.

The Justice Against Corruption on K Street Act, or JACK Act, that passed Thursday "seeks to provide greater transparency and accountability" in lobbying.

It aims to close a loophole that allowed former lobbyist Jack Abramoff to lobby again without disclosing his corruption conviction.

The bill from Republican John Kennedy of Louisiana and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia would require lobbyists with convictions for "bribery, extortion, embezzlement, and other crimes of character" to disclose that criminal history on lobbying forms.

The bill says that in 2017, a decade after Abramoff was convicted, he registered to lobby for the Republic of Congo. There was no requirement that he or others disclose prior convictions.