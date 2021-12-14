Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was poised Tuesday to lift the nation's debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year's midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote.
The vote comes just one day before a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after which the nation would be at risk of a crippling default. The bill is expected to clear the Senate on a party-line vote that garners no Republican support, with swift passage by the House likely to follow before it then heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.