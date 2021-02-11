Senate pushes backup plan in election fight with county

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Senate Republicans who have been battling with Maricopa County to get access to ballots and election equipment from the November election are pushing a backup plan to gain that access in case a court agrees with the county board's position that the materials are protected.
A Senate committee dominated by Republicans advanced a proposal Thursday that says ballots and election machines are not privileged, confidential or protected from disclosure if the Legislature issues a subpoena. Democrats were opposed.