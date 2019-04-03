Senate sends Idaho ballot initiative bill to governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little now has two pieces of legislation to consider that would dramatically toughen the requirements to get an initiative or referendum on the Idaho ballot.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 20-15 to approve legislation softening requirements of another ballot initiative bill. Both bills have now passed both chambers.

The first piece of legislation requires 10 percent of registered voters in 32 of 35 districts in six months.

The second bill the Senate approved Wednesday is meant to replace the first bill and require signatures from 24 of Idaho's 35 legislative districts in nine months. It also requires 10 percent of registered voters.

Current rules require signatures from 6 percent of voters in 18 districts in 18 months.

Little, a Republican, declined to comment to The Associated Press about the initiatives during a public appearance Tuesday.