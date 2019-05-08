Senate stalls Louisiana sales tax break for diapers, tampons

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to exempt diapers and tampons from Louisiana's state sales tax stalled Wednesday in the Senate, amid concerns about the tax break's price tag.

Sen. J.P. Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat, proposed to remove the 4.45 percent state sales tax from diapers and feminine hygiene products starting in 2021, if voters agreed to the constitutional change .

Morrell said the items are essential to women and children, in line with prescription drugs, which are exempt from sales tax.

"They are not an option. You have to have them. They are not a luxury," Morrell said. "I think this is a moral issue."

He described poor parents changing their children's diapers in stores by stealing them because they can't afford the expense.

The Senate voted 21-12 for the measure, but it needed 26 votes to pass because constitutional amendments require a two-thirds vote.

Opponents cited the tax break's cost, estimated at nearly $10 million a year.

Sen. Barrow Peacock, a Shreveport Republican, said that would take away dollars from education and health care programs. Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican, voted against the measure, saying the exemption would offer only small relief to households.

"I just don't think that this is a good way to go," Hewitt said.

Morrell said he objected to colleagues who talk about "protecting babies" during abortion debates, but vote against helping parents diaper their children.

"The level of hypocrisy is staggering," he said, shouting.

