Senate confirms Raimondo as Biden commerce secretary KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 3:47 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Commerce, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington. The Senate has voted to confirm Raimondo as President Biden's commerce secretary. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and Cabinet-level picks. (AP Graphic) Kevin S. Vineys/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks at an event in Providence, R.I. Raimondo, President Joe Biden's pick for commerce secretary, gives her final State of the State address on Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary and help guide the economy's recovery during and after the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote was 84-15.